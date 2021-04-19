College of Atlantic to require all on-campus students, staff, to be vaccinated next fall

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor plans to require all students, staff, and faculty who plan to be on campus this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

School officials made the announcement today.

They cite the broad benefits of a vaccinated campus, including holiday gatherings, sharing meals, and returning to a more normal academic setting.

COA’s COVID-19 response team does understand there could be rare cases where taking the vaccine is not medically advised or it is unavailable to some students or staff.

They say they will work with anyone who falls into these categories.

COA is encouraging students who have concerns about the vaccine to contact their healthcare providers or get in touch with a local provider through the college.

They are also scheduling an open information session in the coming weeks.

