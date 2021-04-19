Advertisement

Colby College gets $2.8 million gift from anonymous donor

They’re getting a big gift toward student financial aid.
Colby College
Colby College(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Colby College is getting a big gift toward student financial aid.

$2.8 million is coming from an anonymous donors’ estate.

School officials say this builds on an existing financial aid fund previously established by the same couple.

This brings their total contribution to financial aid of in-state students to more than $5 million.

School officials say this tremendous gift will help students and families for years to come.

”We are really really hoping that one of the big things that this gift does is allow students from across the state to see Colby as a place that they and their families can afford. Far too often, there are students that have either real or perceived concerns about cost of higher education, students who work hard and students who have teachers and coaches and educators who are supporting them in endless ways, and their aspirations, and this gift we hope actually will allow some of those students to see Colby as a place that is accessible and affordable,” said Randi Arsenault, Assistant Vice President of Admissions and Financial Aid.

We’re told one of the donors received financial aid at one point in their life.

They believe this will open up doors for potential students all over the state.

