Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Bangor man has been arrested on multiple drug charges from an incident Saturday morning.

It began when paramedics responded to an apartment building on Center Street in Bangor for an unresponsive man on the hallway floor.

They were unable to resuscitate him and the man died at the scene.

Police investigation led them to a search of a nearby apartment where they found a hand gun and thousands of dollars worth of suspected crack cocaine and methamphetamines along with other drugs.

Police arrested the tenant of the apartment 37-year-old Ralph Tripp with multiple drug charges and illegal possession of a firearm.

Tripp already had a warrant out for his arrest for Failure to Appear in court.

Authorities are expecting more charges to follow.

