Bangor doctor develops free meditation app

BANGOR, Maine - We're all doing our best to stay healthy during the pandemic, but what about our wellness?

April is National Stress Awareness month.

A free app recently launched by a Bangor doctor is all about finding our inner core of strength.

Relaxx.

“We have kind of turned meditation upside down.”

Dr. Krishna Bhatta says Maine is a natural habitat for meditation. He believes many of us already practice it, without even knowing it.

“When they take a walk in the forest, sitting alone on a lake, ice fishing in a hut,” explains Bhatta. “Just being alone with your thoughts.”

Bhatta says meditation isn’t just about connecting your mind and body, but also your consciousness. He calls it the flame of consciousness.

“How do you control your mind, how do you control your emotions and we have the tools there to learn,” says Bhatta.

His app, Relaxx.org encourages users to take 10 minutes every day to practice intermittent silence.

“Basically it’s the simplest exercise that you can do,” says Bhatta. “You close your mouth, you close your eyes, you listen to all the sound that is going on around you without judging, and you watch your thoughts like a third person.”

By doing this, we calm down the chatter in our heads and instead focus on the thoughts, according to Bhattta.

“10 minutes is something I found works,” explains Bhatta.

The Relaxx app also offers shorter timed programs for younger children including preschoolers.

“We think you will get long lasting results if you change from the inside,” says Bhatta.

The Relaxx app can be downloaded on both Apple and Andriod devices.

It launched on Easter Sunday.

