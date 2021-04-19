Autism Awareness Walk-a-thon in Ellsworth Tuesday

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - All are welcome at an Autism Awareness walk in Ellsworth Tuesday morning.

COVID cancelled Downeast Horizon’s Walk-a-thon last year.

Organizers knew the importance of the event so they moved it from Bar Harbor to Ellsworth this year.

That’s where the roads allow for more spacing.

“During this time during when we’re socially distancing, we’re having remote learning, kids who have autism and social interaction deficits they are not together with each other,” said Executive Director Tony Zambrano. “It is making their lives sometimes difficult. They need that social interaction to get comfortable so they can be productive part of society. So, we want to bring that back.”

The walk begins at 10 at Knowlton Park.

Again, all are welcome.

All safety state guidelines will be in place.

Donations and proceeds from the Walk-a-thon will help the continued growth of the Downeast Horizons resource library.

