Advertisement

Anyone fully vaccinated now exempt from UMS COVID-19 quarantine policy

Individuals who come in close contact with coronavirus no longer have to quarantine for 10 days
University of Maine Systems allows fully vaccinated individuals to forgo quarantine if coming...
University of Maine Systems allows fully vaccinated individuals to forgo quarantine if coming in close contact with coronavirus
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System is no longer requiring quarantine for fully vaccinated people who come in contact with coronavirus.

Previously, those who were in close contact with someone infected with the virus, would have to quarantine for 10 days.

Now, as long as they are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, that is no longer a requirement.

The change in policy comes after conversations with state public health officials.

A recent survey shows 75% of responding UMaine students either have been or plan to get vaccinated.

Mackenzie Bumpus is graduate student at UMaine. She shared her experiences having to quarantine last fall.

“As someone who is super extroverted, I really enjoy being able to connect with the UMaine community,” says Bumpus. “And not being able to do that while I was in quarantine was a bit of a bummer.”

“We are looking at some apps that might enable us to have people voluntarily let us know if they have been vaccinated,” adds UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

Currently, the University of Maine System does not mandate students be vaccinated for COVID-19.

They are still establishing vaccine requirements for the upcoming fall semester.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Maine Police Department investigating threat made over social media
Maine CDC data as of 4-18-21
Maine CDC reports 363 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death
Calls it nerve-racking
“Nerve-racking.” UMaine student reacts to social media threat
Tripp already had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court.
Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday morning
Maine CDC data as of 4-17-21
Maine CDC reports 414 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Dry winter makes conditions dangerous
Fires on record pace
Gas prices
Gas prices remain in high $2 range in northern New England
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
Downeaster returning to pre-COVID-19 schedule
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 19th
Maine CDC reports 272 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths