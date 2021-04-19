Advertisement

15-year-old girl accused of shooting Lewiston man, police say

Published: Apr. 19, 2021
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A 15-year-old girl Is facing charges after police said she shot a man in Lewiston Sunday night.

Police said the shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Knox Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man had been shot in the thigh.

The man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they later arrested the 15-year-old and charged her with elevated aggravated assault.

She was taken to the Long Creek Juvenile Detention Center in South Portland.

Police said they are not releasing her name because she is a juvenile.

Officials said more information will be released when it is available.

