University of Maine Police Department investigating threat made over social media
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Police Department says they’re investigating a threat that was made over social media.
They are asking the public’s help in locating 20 year old Afshin Zarechian of Manchester, New Hampshire.
He is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes and a dark complexion.
He is driving a green BMW with a New Hampshire plate that reads R-I-C-C-H.
If seen, please call 207-581-4040.
