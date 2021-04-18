University of Maine Police Department investigating threat made over social media

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Police Department says they’re investigating a threat that was made over social media.

They are asking the public’s help in locating 20 year old Afshin Zarechian of Manchester, New Hampshire.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes and a dark complexion.

He is driving a green BMW with a New Hampshire plate that reads R-I-C-C-H.

If seen, please call 207-581-4040.

#UMaine Alert UMPD investigating social media threat. Asking public's help locating Afshin Zarechian, 20, male, of... Posted by University of Maine Police Department on Saturday, April 17, 2021

