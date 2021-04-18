Social media threats cancels Maine Baseball games

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The social media threat that had the University of Maine campus on alert also led to school officials calling of Sunday’s baseball games with Hartford.

The Hawks and Black Bears were already at the field warming up this morning when school officials decided to send them home out of an abundance of caution.

They originally pushed the game back until 2, hoping that the threat situation would be resolved.

With no resolution as they day went on they called off the games and will make them up later this season.

The Black Bears and Hawks have a 4 game series scheduled in May.

