Social media threats cancels Maine Baseball games

The Hawks and Black Bears were already at the field warming up Sunday morning when school officials decided to send them home out of an abundance of caution.
Teams already at field before being sent home.
Teams already at field before being sent home.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The social media threat that had the University of Maine campus on alert also led to school officials calling of Sunday’s baseball games with Hartford.

They originally pushed the game back until 2, hoping that the threat situation would be resolved.

With no resolution as they day went on they called off the games and will make them up later this season.

The Black Bears and Hawks have a 4 game series scheduled in May.

