Search Begins for Bangor Mural Designs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upcoming Bangor project is giving Maine artists a chance to show their skills on a big canvas.

Downtown Bangor has partnered with the organization Launchpad for a new installment of it’s mural project, where artists will decorate over a dozen locations and businesses across downtown Bangor with murals based around a specific theme.

This year’s theme? Unity.

Any artists hoping for a chance at the project have until May 7th to submit work for consideration, with the final installation happening two weeks later.

”I think that the city of Bangor, and just the state of Maine in general, has a huge, huge art following, and there’s so many creatives who just, are looking for places to direct that, so I think it’s very important that the community uses that to our benefit to really give them that direction, and give them a place for them to host that and put that out there,” said Suzy Violette, the project’s coordinator.

Launchpad says that the project gives a chance to not just inspire conversation, but also showcase the state’s artistic community.

If you’d like to submit a mural design, or just want updates on the project, you can either go to https://wearelaunchpad.org/downtown-bangor-wheatepaste-mural-project-seeks-artist-submissions/ or you can follow Launchpad on Facebook.

