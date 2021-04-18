Advertisement

“Nerve-racking.” UMaine student reacts to social media threat

A spokesperson for UMaine says that local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are involved in attempting to locate 20-year-old, Afshin Zarechian.
Calls it nerve-racking
Calls it nerve-racking(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono campus quiet Sunday with the uncertainty of that threat keeping many inside.

They say they have no indication that he is in the area, but are taking precautions in case he were to arrive anywhere in the vicinity.

Adding that the University of Maine campus is not in lockdown, but out of an abundance of caution, there are extra police patrols in the area.

TV5 spoke with student Gwenneth Turgeon about what the past 24 hours or so had been like.

“We got an alert that there was a social media threat about somebody coming up from UNH,” said Turgeon. “Everybody was nervous about it. It was a little nerve-racking. It definitely put a stop to our plans, because I wasn’t exactly sure what was going on, but I know there’s a social media threat. It wasn’t descriptive of what was happening it was just be careful of this person. So, it was just like, to be safe we’ll just stay in.”

School officials ask community members are reminded to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

And if you see something, please say something.

