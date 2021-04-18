Advertisement

Mostly cloudy Sunday, rain later this week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Meteorologist Emilie Hillman
Apr. 18, 2021
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system that brought rain and snow Saturday continues to move away as a weak high pressure moves into the region for today and Monday. This will keep conditions relatively calm and a little warmer. A cold front will move through the region on Tuesday, bringing showers mainly across the west and north. Later this week, a low pressure system will move into the northeast and bring mostly rain, with the possibility of some snow, Wednesday night through Friday.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s to low 50s. NNW wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows 30°– 35° with west winds 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered afternoon showers possible. Highs in the low 40s to low 50s. West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with showers possible across the north. Highs in the low 50s to mid 60s. Breezy, with southwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with the possibility of showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. SSE wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Breezy, with ESE wind 15-25 mph.

