Maine reaches milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination effort

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine has reached a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination effort, with half of Maine people ages 16 and older now having received at least one dose.

Governor Janet Mills made the announcement Sunday morning.

This includes 38% of eligible Maine residents who have received final doses against the virus.

According to the Maine CDC, a little more than 50% of Maine residents age 16 and older had received at least one dose of vaccine.

This includes more than 1 in 3 eligible Maine residents who have been fully vaccinated. To date, 564,281 Maine people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 427,527 have received a final dose.

Maine currently leads the nation the percentage of its total population that is fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg.

“This is the biggest vaccination effort in our history and one of the largest logistical challenges in generations. This milestone is a testament to the teamwork of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, the Maine CDC, the Maine National Guard, our health care providers and volunteers across the state, who are working around the clock to protect Maine people from COVID-19. As a result of their efforts, and because Maine people are rolling up their sleeves to do their part, more than half of Maine residents age 16 and older have now received at least one dose of vaccine, and more than a third are fully vaccinated. We will continue our efforts to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible. I encourage all everyone to get vaccinated so that we can defeat this virus and its variants and get back to normal as soon as possible.”

“We’re now approaching 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered into the arms of Maine people, a remarkable achievement made possible through our collaboration with health care providers, volunteers, and countless others throughout the state. While we have more work to do to defeat this virus, and as we seek greater supply of vaccine from the federal government, we thank every Mainer who has gotten a shot and ask them to encourage their friends, family, and neighbors to make an appointment.”

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit the list of vaccination sites or call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Translation services are available through this line. Deaf and hard of hearing individuals may dial 711 and ask to be connected to the number above. The Vaccination Line does not provide faster access to appointments.

There is no charge for the COVID-19 vaccine, but Maine people should be prepared to provide insurance information at the vaccination clinic. DHHS also offers free rides to and from appointments for people who have transportation issues. If you have an appointment and need a ride, call 1-855-608-5172 at least 48 hours in advance of your appointment.

