Maine CDC reports 363 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death

The seven-day average jumped to 480.4, which is the highest it has been since late January.
Maine CDC data as of 4-18-21
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another Mainer has died as a result of coronavirus - a resident of Kennebec County.

The state’s death toll is now at 765.

The Maine CDC is reporting 363 new cases of the virus Sunday.

There have been more than 57,200 cases since the pandemic began.

Of those, more than 43,000 are confirmed.

The seven-day average jumped to 480.4, which is the highest it has been since late January.

Breaking it down by county, Androscoggin County is reporting the most new cases with 123.

Somerset County saw an increase in 30 cases.

Kennebec County has 26, while Penobscot County has 20.

Waldo County is the only county not reporting a change.

Maine CDC data as of 4-18-21
