Bangor bomb squad responds to false bomb threat for second time this month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say the Bomb Squad took two hours Saturday evening investigating a red duffel bag left in a parking lot on Stillwater Avenue.

Ultimately they say the bag was not hazardous and detonated it out of precaution.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday police were called to the parking lot of TD Bank and Mattress Firm for the suspicious bag.

Police say they are not sure if the bag was left intentionally or on accident.

This incident comes just a little more than a week from when Bangor Police faced another false bomb threat in the nearby parking lot of Walmart.

”You know luckily both of these incidents have turned out to be not an explosive device or anything hazardous to the public. Today’s day and age people are very, you know they’re scared. If they see something like that, that’s out of the ordinary and this was just like the situation a week or so ago in the other parking lot. It was definitely out of the ordinary,” said Wade Betters, Bangor Police Spokesman.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.