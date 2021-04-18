Advertisement

EMS: 3 adults fatally shot in Austin, no suspect in custody

Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby...
Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emergency responders say three people have been fatally shot in Austin and no suspect is in custody.

The Austin-Travis County EMS says it has received no reports of other victims.

EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said early Sunday afternoon that it was still an active scene.

She says the first 911 call came in at 11:44 a.m. and that three adults have been fatally shot.

Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data as of 4-17-21
Maine CDC reports 414 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
University of Maine Police Department investigating threat made over social media
Bangor bomb squad on scene on Stillwater Avenue.
Bomb Squad on scene in Bangor, heavy police presence
One woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after an early morning house fire in Fairfield.
Woman dies, man injured in Fairfield house fire, officials say
(AP)
Maine woman pleads guilty to theft of money orders

Latest News

Law enforcement confer at the scene, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis, where multiple...
Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting
Teams already at field before being sent home.
Social media threats cancels Maine Baseball games
Calls it nerve-racking
“Nerve-racking.” UMaine student reacts to social media threat
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting