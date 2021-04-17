Advertisement

Woman dies, man injured in Fairfield house fire, officials say

Investigators believe they found the body of Rebecca Merrifield, 56, inside.
One woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after an early morning house fire in Fairfield.
One woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after an early morning house fire in Fairfield.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - One woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after an early morning house fire in Fairfield.

Crews were called to a home on Bear Mountain Road just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe they found the body of 56-year-old Rebecca Merrifield inside.

Her body was taken to a local funeral home. DNA testing will be used to identify the remains.

Officials say 60-year-old Glenn Clausen was also in the home at the time.

He sustained serious injuries as a result of the fire.

He was taken to a Portland hospital.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine according to CDC
5 new deaths, 574 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
We are not waiting around.
“We are not waiting around,” Maine officials on J&J pause
(AP)
Maine woman pleads guilty to theft of money orders
Both Chambers were taken to the Somerset County Jail.
Father and son arrested after incident on I-95 in Pittsfield
Maine drug agents seized cocaine, guns and $200,000 in cash as part of a two-month...
Maine drug bust nets cocaine, 129 guns, $200K in cash, MDEA says

Latest News

Standoff ends after 12 hours in Washburn
12-hour standoff ends peacefully in Washburn
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station
Ory is a therapy dog at the Willard School.
A fundraising goal to pay for service dog’s surgery is surpassed
Chris Ewing retires
Meteorologist Chris Ewing says goodbye to TV5 viewers