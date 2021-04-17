Woman dies, man injured in Fairfield house fire, officials say

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - One woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after an early morning house fire in Fairfield.

Crews were called to a home on Bear Mountain Road just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe they found the body of 56-year-old Rebecca Merrifield inside.

Her body was taken to a local funeral home. DNA testing will be used to identify the remains.

Officials say 60-year-old Glenn Clausen was also in the home at the time.

He sustained serious injuries as a result of the fire.

He was taken to a Portland hospital.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.