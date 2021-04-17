Woman dies, man injured in Fairfield house fire, officials say
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - One woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after an early morning house fire in Fairfield.
Crews were called to a home on Bear Mountain Road just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators believe they found the body of 56-year-old Rebecca Merrifield inside.
Her body was taken to a local funeral home. DNA testing will be used to identify the remains.
Officials say 60-year-old Glenn Clausen was also in the home at the time.
He sustained serious injuries as a result of the fire.
He was taken to a Portland hospital.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
