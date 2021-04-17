12-hour standoff ends peacefully in Washburn

WASHBURN, Maine (WAGM/WABI) - Police say a man is in custody following a standoff in Washburn.

Christopher Michaud, 41, of Washburn was taken into custody Friday evening.

According to Chief Cyr Martin of the Washburn Police Department, police were called to a home on the Washburn Road around 6:40 a.m. Friday.

He says they were responding to a domestic disturbance at the home. Chief Martin says a woman and her minor daughter were inside the home.

The daughter called 911, prompting a response from the Washburn Police Department.

Chief Martin adds, the woman and her daughter were taken to the hospital, while Michaud proceeded to barricade himself in the basement.

Maine State Police and the Maine State Police Tactical Team were called in to assist after learning of possible weapons at the residence.

Chief Martin says around 6:30 p.m., authorities fired tear gas inside the home.

Michaud proceeded to exit the home and surrender himself to police.

Michaud was taken into custody and held overnight at the Caribou Police Department.

