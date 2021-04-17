Rain and snow showers continue

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system centered off the coast will continue to bring rain showers along the coast and snow showers inland through the morning. Snow showers will change over to rain late morning/ early afternoon. Showers will linger through the afternoon before tapering off overnight. A few lingering rain and snow showers are possible Sunday morning, mainly across the north, as the system continues to move away. Additional snow accumulations of 1″ or less are expected across the region, mostly on grassy surfaces, with slightly higher amounts possible across the higher elevations.

TODAY: Cloudy with snow showers inland with rain along the coast. Highs 35°-45°. North wind 5-15 mph with 20-25 mph gusts.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows 30°-35°. North wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible early. Highs 43°-53°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers inland. Warmer, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds west and north. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun with the possibility of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. South wind 10-20 mph.

