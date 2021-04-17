Maine CDC reports 414 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A person from Androscoggin County is the latest to die from coronavirus.

Total deaths in that county are now at 62.

The state death toll is now at 764.

The Maine CDC is reporting 414 new cases.

There have been more than 56,900 cases since the pandemic began.

Of those, more than 42,800 cases are confirmed.

Breaking it down by county, Kennebec County is recording the most new cases in our region with 41.

Penobscot County has 33.

Somerset has 17, while Aroostook County is reporting 12 new cases.

Washington County is the only county not reporting a change.

The Maine CDC says more than 31% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 980,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been given out.

Of those, more than 558,000 people have received their first shot.

That covers more than 41% of the state’s population.

More than 421,700 people have gotten the final dose.

Nearly 16,000 shots were given out Friday.

