Former UMaine goalie Swayman earns first career NHL shutout for Boston Bruins
Swayman stopped all 25 shots he faced.
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman continued to prove he belongs in the NHL.
Swayman pitching his first career NHL shutout for the Boston Bruins in a 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders. He addresses the shutout at about :52 in video below.
Swayman stopped all 25 shots he faced.
Coach Bruce Cassidy likened his composure to Tuukka Rask. The win improves Jeremy to 4-1 since being called up by the Bruins in 5 starts.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.