Former UMaine goalie Swayman earns first career NHL shutout for Boston Bruins

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman continued to prove he belongs in the NHL.

Swayman pitching his first career NHL shutout for the Boston Bruins in a 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders. He addresses the shutout at about :52 in video below.

.@JeremySwayman reacts following his first career shutout: "First and foremost, the win was the most important part of tonight’s game. The shutout was kind of the cherry on top." pic.twitter.com/yu7hXc7312 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2021

Swayman stopped all 25 shots he faced.

Coach Bruce Cassidy likened his composure to Tuukka Rask. The win improves Jeremy to 4-1 since being called up by the Bruins in 5 starts.

