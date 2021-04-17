Advertisement

Former UMaine goalie Swayman earns first career NHL shutout for Boston Bruins

Swayman stopped all 25 shots he faced.
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in action during an NHL hockey game against the...
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)(Derik Hamilton | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman continued to prove he belongs in the NHL.

Swayman pitching his first career NHL shutout for the Boston Bruins in a 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders. He addresses the shutout at about :52 in video below.

Swayman stopped all 25 shots he faced.

Coach Bruce Cassidy likened his composure to Tuukka Rask. The win improves Jeremy to 4-1 since being called up by the Bruins in 5 starts.

