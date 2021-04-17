Former Maine hockey captain Fossier speaks about the loss of, and perspective gained from, coach Gendron

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a week since the community lost UMaine head hockey coach Red Gendron. Former captain Mitch Fossier has been on the road playing pro hockey but had a minute to share his thoughts on his late coach.

“I mean I talked to him the week before and we were talking about the new renovations at the Alfond and just how things were going in Maine and just catching up,” says former UMaine men’s hockey captain Mitch Fossier, “Caring for people was always his first priority. Before Hockey, before academics, or anything like that he wanted to make sure you were OK. Especially looking back in hindsight just some of the little things he would do. Going out of his way to help guys or have a conversation here or there that he really didn’t have to do. That’s the man he was.

Fossier plays for the top minor league affiliate for the Chicago Blackhawks. He says this week has put a lot of things in perspective regarding hockey.

“Anything positive that will be taken out of this certainly struck me thinking since it’s happened the different players I have played with and the coaches and staff that have all played such a huge role in my life and you know they’ll be lifelong friends,” says Fossier, “Just thinking about the impact that Red’s made in my life, taught me things and lessons. There are conversations that I’ve had with him that I will have for the rest of my life. I think it definitely puts into perspective maybe when you’re having a bad day at the rink, or a bad game, pretty small problems in the grand scheme of things.”

