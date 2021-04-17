Advertisement

Bomb Squad on scene in Bangor, heavy police presence

Bangor bomb squad on scene on Stillwater Avenue.
Bangor bomb squad on scene on Stillwater Avenue.(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is a heavy police and emergency presence in Bangor Saturday evening on Stillwater Avenue.

The Bomb Squad is currently on scene.

Some of the area roads are blocked off at the moment.

Earlier this month the Bomb Squad responded to an item left in the Walmart parking lot in the same area.

Police say to avoid the area at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Maine woman pleads guilty to theft of money orders
Maine drug agents seized cocaine, guns and $200,000 in cash as part of a two-month...
Maine drug bust nets cocaine, 129 guns, $200K in cash, MDEA says
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine according to CDC
5 new deaths, 574 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
Both Chambers were taken to the Somerset County Jail.
Father and son arrested after incident on I-95 in Pittsfield
We are not waiting around.
“We are not waiting around,” Maine officials on J&J pause

Latest News

Volunteers work with residents to repair both clothing and appliances at the café.
Belfast Community Works Hosts “Repair Café”
One woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after an early morning house fire in Fairfield.
Woman dies, man injured in Fairfield house fire, officials say
Standoff ends after 12 hours in Washburn
12-hour standoff ends peacefully in Washburn
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station