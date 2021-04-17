Bomb Squad on scene in Bangor, heavy police presence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is a heavy police and emergency presence in Bangor Saturday evening on Stillwater Avenue.

The Bomb Squad is currently on scene.

Some of the area roads are blocked off at the moment.

Earlier this month the Bomb Squad responded to an item left in the Walmart parking lot in the same area.

Police say to avoid the area at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.