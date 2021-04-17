Advertisement

Belfast Community Works Hosts “Repair Café”

Volunteers not only repaired damaged appliances and clothing, but taught how to fix them in the future.
Volunteers work with residents to repair both clothing and appliances at the café.
Volunteers work with residents to repair both clothing and appliances at the café.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast residents who just couldn’t part with old appliances or clothes had a way to make them good as new today.

All they needed was the help of the volunteers at the Belfast Community Works Repair Café, where a group of tinkerers and seamstresses repaired old or damaged materials, free of charge, while teaching residents the details so they’ll be able to self-repair in the future.

The café was organized by Belfast Community Works, who hope to host it and other community-building events like it once a month.

Organizers hope that the café can bring people together and pass along ways to preserve precious items.

“We all have things that break and it just brings us together,” said Sasha Kutsky, a volunteer for the café, ”and we don’t need to talk about anything but, we just connect heart to heart. I think that is, for me, is really important right now.”

Alice Seeger, owner of Belfast Fiber Arts, who hosted the event, agreed, adding that it helps keeps appliances and clothing going well into the future.

“If you have something that you love, a garment or appliance or something, why not extend the life and have it repaired? And, these are the folks to do it.”

If you’d like to lend a helping hand to the next Repair Café, you can contact Belfast Community Works through their Facebook.

