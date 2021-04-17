Advertisement

A fundraising goal to pay for service dog’s surgery is surpassed

The initial goal was $20,000, by Friday they raised over $25,000.
Ory is a therapy dog at the Willard School.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Ory is a therapy dog at the Willard School.

The dog needed surgery to address a severe hip deformity. Originally a GoFundMe page was created asking for $20,000.

As of Friday, the page raised more than $25,000 for Ory’s surgery.

Ory’s owner plans to use the money for surgery and aftercare. She also plans to donate money to “Project Chance,” which is where she got her dog.

They are meeting with a veterinarian on Monday who reached out to review Ory’s case.

