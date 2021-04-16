Veazie robotics teams big winners lately

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - The Veazie Community School’s robotics team has been busy lately.

Vikings Robotics is the winner of two recent competitions.

Their robot, R2D2, was tops in the state in the Robot Performance Competition.

They also designed an app, Veazie Moves.

It has taken all the hiking trails around Veazie and allows people to safely form groups to join people at similar skill levels.

That won Maine’s Global Innovation Award which makes them eligible to compete at a world competition along with other state and national champions.

There’s a chance their app could become available to the world.

“That would be amazing, that we came up with this and people all over the world could use it, that would be really cool.” said 8th grader Rachel Wheelden. “If that would happen that kids develop an app and it’s being used around the world, it would just be amazing,” added fellow 8th grader Lana Friess.

Taking that next step to the national competition is a huge commitment, so the team is still considering what their next move is.

