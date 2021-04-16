National Park Week starts on Saturday

ACADIA, Maine (WABI) - “The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Senators Angus King (I-Maine) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) marking April 17 through April 25, 2021 as National Park Week.”

Saturday kicks off National Park Week which means the National Parks Service is giving you a chance to get into some national parks for free.

“All across the country, national parks provide our citizens with the opportunity to explore America’s natural beauty,” said Senator King. “These one-of-a-kind treasures have been passed down from generation to generation, a constant reminder of our responsibility to leave behind a better world for our children and grandchildren. From the rocky coastline of Acadia to the canyons of Zion, America’s national parks have been home to countless lifelong memories. This week, I urge all Americans to get to their nearest National Park, and make their own memories in the natural wonders that surround us.”

National park week encourages people to get outdoors and explore.

“Our national parks set America apart from the rest of the world. In Montana, our parks are part of our way of life,” said Senator Daines. “I hope that folks take this week to find their park and enjoy everything the great outdoors has to offer.”

National Park Weeks ends next Sunday.

