Rain & Mix Gradually Developing This Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure located near Cape Cod will remain in place through the day today then move eastward through the Gulf of Maine tonight and early Saturday. Rain or rain/snow mix has been falling over areas south and west of Bangor this morning and will gradually spread north and east into areas south of Millinocket by mid-afternoon through the evening hours. Areas further north probably won’t see much precipitation until the nighttime hours. Temperatures will be cool today with highs only in the low to mid-40s for most spots although northern and eastern areas will see temperatures climbing closer to 50° as they will remain drier longer and also have a chance for a few breaks of sunshine today. There will be a gusty east/northeast breeze today as well with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible, making it feel like it’s in the 30s for most of us so dress warmly. Rain and mix will change to snow during the night tonight for most areas mainly away from the coast. Coastal areas will likely see rain/snow mix through much of the night. Temperatures will drop back to the 30s for nighttime lows. Accumulations by Saturday morning of a coating to an inch or two is possible for most spots especially on grassy surfaces. Higher amounts of 3″-6″ possible over Western Maine especially in the higher terrain.

Rain & mix will transition to snow this evening and overnight tonight leaving many locales with some light accumulations. Heavier accumulations expected over western areas especially the higher elevations. (WABI)

The storm system will slowly pull away from the area Saturday. Periods of snow and mix will be likely during the early to mid-morning hours then taper to scattered rain showers late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool Saturday with highs in the 40s with a gusty north/northeast breeze making it feel cooler. Sunday will be the better of the weekend days with drier weather expected. We’ll see variably cloudy skies Sunday with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Monday and Tuesday look nice with a mix of sun and clouds both days. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60° Monday and upper 50s to mid-60s Tuesday.

A couple of cool days on tap today and tomorrow. Milder weather returns Sunday into early next week. (WABI)

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain & mix developing mainly south of Millinocket. Highs between 42°-52°. East/northeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Periods of snow and mixed precipitation likely. Lows between 31°-38°. Northeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. Accumulations of a coating to an inch or two possible especially on grassy surfaces.

Saturday: Period of snow and mixed precipitation likely during the morning then scattered rain showers possible during the afternoon. Cool with highs in the low to mid-40s. North/northeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts 20-25 MPH possible.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

