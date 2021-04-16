Advertisement

Phillips man arrested after crash in Avon

It happened on Rangeley Road on Wednesday.
Avon crash
Avon crash(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AVON, Maine (WABI) - A Phillips man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a crash in Avon.

It happened on Rangeley Road on Wednesday.

Police say 45-year-old Jesse Longley was driving with a 12-year-old when the car went off the road and hit a utility pole.

They say Longley was arrested for OUI, too.

Police say his passenger sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed for hours as powerlines and debris were cleaned up.

