Phillips man arrested after crash in Avon

AVON, Maine (WABI) - A Phillips man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a crash in Avon.

It happened on Rangeley Road on Wednesday.

Police say 45-year-old Jesse Longley was driving with a 12-year-old when the car went off the road and hit a utility pole.

They say Longley was arrested for OUI, too.

Police say his passenger sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed for hours as powerlines and debris were cleaned up.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.