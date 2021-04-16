Advertisement

Orono Land Trust working to prep hiking trails for spring

Hiking trails in Orono being prepped for spring.
Hiking trails in Orono being prepped for spring.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A super busy winter for the Caribou Bog Conservation Area in Orono.

Now the Orono Land Trust is working to get the trails ready for spring.

Volunteers have been rebuilding bridges, replacing gravel and trimming tree branches to get the trails ready for hikers and bikers.

They even have volunteers bringing in tractors for some of their larger projects.

With Mainers trying to get outside more than ever during the pandemic, folks with the Orono Land Trust are ready for the trails to get busy again.

”From my point of view, its gorgeous every time of the year. It’s always different. This parking lot had 50 cars and the parking lot up there that’s only open in the winter had 50 cars, almost daily,” said Gail White of the Orono Land Trust.

To view a map of the trails visit oronolandtrust.org.

