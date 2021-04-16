Advertisement

Old Town Aubuchon has two new furry friends roaming the store

Old Town Aubuchon welcomes two new cats.
Old Town Aubuchon welcomes two new cats.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Next time you’re at Aubuchon in Old Town, you’ll meet their two newest team members, Loki and Nix.

The two 6 month old kittens are rescues from the Old Town Animal Orphanage.

“They’re showing a lot of personality, brighten people’s day when they come through the door. It was a good two way partnership, you know. We got to help them out and give homes to these cute little kitties,” said Chris Seavey, the store manager.

Adopting cats is a new storewide initiative for Aubuchon, and the customers can’t get enough.

“They love it! I’ve heard a lot of people saying, do you actually have cats? And they thought it was a joke. And all of a sudden, one of them will come running past and it’s like, oh my gosh, they’re actually in here,” said Hannah Palladino, one of the store’s employees.

“I think it’s amazing, I think it’s a great experience, I really do. Having animals reduces stress and anxiety. I think it really helps people,” said Kristine Lhereux of Milford.

The cats live in the store full time, and they’re well equipped for it, too. They already sell cat toys, and food.

Another plus for some of the more rural stores, the cats also chase away rodents.

But there is one issue they’ve had to resolve, the open bins of chicks they have for sale.

“A bit more of a challenge this year because of the cats. We’ve always had kind of open bins on the top, and this year, we’ve had to build some covers for them,” said Seavey.

Despite that, these cats have settled into their new home.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Tamarack Circle around 6:30 p.m.
3-year-old dead after being hit by car driven by 13-year-old in Gorham
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in state of Maine
588 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death in Maine
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine according to CDC
5 new deaths, 574 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
We are not waiting around.
“We are not waiting around,” Maine officials on J&J pause
Troubling statistics from the Maine CDC today concerning the spread of the coronavirus in the...
Head of Maine CDC concerned over COVID-19 trends

Latest News

Both Chambers were taken to the Somerset County Jail.
Father and son arrested after incident on I-95 in Pittsfield
Moosehead Lake
Last layer of ice melts on Moosehead Lake
Maine officials are worried that April vacation travels will lead to spikes in the spread of...
Maine officials worry April vacation travels will result in COVID case spike
Maine drug agents seized cocaine, guns and $200,000 in cash as part of a two-month...
Maine drug bust nets cocaine, 129 guns, $200K in cash, MDEA says
Hiking trails in Orono being prepped for spring.
Orono Land Trust working to prep hiking trails for spring