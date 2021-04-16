Old Town Aubuchon has two new furry friends roaming the store

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Next time you’re at Aubuchon in Old Town, you’ll meet their two newest team members, Loki and Nix.

The two 6 month old kittens are rescues from the Old Town Animal Orphanage.

“They’re showing a lot of personality, brighten people’s day when they come through the door. It was a good two way partnership, you know. We got to help them out and give homes to these cute little kitties,” said Chris Seavey, the store manager.

Adopting cats is a new storewide initiative for Aubuchon, and the customers can’t get enough.

“They love it! I’ve heard a lot of people saying, do you actually have cats? And they thought it was a joke. And all of a sudden, one of them will come running past and it’s like, oh my gosh, they’re actually in here,” said Hannah Palladino, one of the store’s employees.

“I think it’s amazing, I think it’s a great experience, I really do. Having animals reduces stress and anxiety. I think it really helps people,” said Kristine Lhereux of Milford.

The cats live in the store full time, and they’re well equipped for it, too. They already sell cat toys, and food.

Another plus for some of the more rural stores, the cats also chase away rodents.

But there is one issue they’ve had to resolve, the open bins of chicks they have for sale.

“A bit more of a challenge this year because of the cats. We’ve always had kind of open bins on the top, and this year, we’ve had to build some covers for them,” said Seavey.

Despite that, these cats have settled into their new home.

