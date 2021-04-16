Advertisement

Mountain View School students collect thousands of packages of ramen in food drive

Students collected ramen for local food pantries.
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - Mountain View School in Sullivan wrapped up their spirit week celebrations with a mountain of Ramen noodles.

K through 8 students were encouraged to collect packages of the noodles throughout the week.

The class that brought in the most ramen from each wing of the school got to watch a movie with popcorn and Popsicles just before they went on vacation.

The 5,792 packages of noodles will be distributed to local food pantries and community cupboards, a homeless shelter, and some will be kept in the school’s own pantry.

”We are constantly sending backpacks home full of different food for the families that need that support.” said Mountain View School principal Fredy Lazo. “But doing something like this just brings everybody together.”

“They have surpassed our greatest expectation.” said Mountain View instructional coach Meagan Worcester. “We’ve been collecting Ramen noodles all week. They are so excited to know that their hard work is going to help many families.”

The school hopes to do similar drives in the future with different foods.

