Millan draws interest but not drafted by WNBA teams, Saar completes transfer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WNBA draft held Thursday night. UMaine head coach Amy Vachon told us she was taking calls from a number of WNBA teams about star Blanca Millan ahead of the draft. Not to be on draft night for Millan. But there is little doubt Blanca will end up a pro somewhere. She may even find a WNBA team to workout for.

Former UMaine guard Dor Saar completed her transfer to Middle Tennessee State. She has one year of eligibility left.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.