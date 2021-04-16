Advertisement

Millan draws interest but not drafted by WNBA teams, Saar completes transfer

Dor to finish college eligibility at MTSU
Millan draws interest but not drafted by WNBA teams, Saar completes transfer
Millan draws interest but not drafted by WNBA teams, Saar completes transfer
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WNBA draft held Thursday night. UMaine head coach Amy Vachon told us she was taking calls from a number of WNBA teams about star Blanca Millan ahead of the draft. Not to be on draft night for Millan. But there is little doubt Blanca will end up a pro somewhere. She may even find a WNBA team to workout for.

Former UMaine guard Dor Saar completed her transfer to Middle Tennessee State. She has one year of eligibility left.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Tamarack Circle around 6:30 p.m.
3-year-old dead after being hit by car driven by 13-year-old in Gorham
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in state of Maine
588 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death in Maine
Troubling statistics from the Maine CDC today concerning the spread of the coronavirus in the...
Head of Maine CDC concerned over COVID-19 trends
One man was taken by LifeFlight after the truck he was driving tipped over.
LifeFlight called in after garbage truck rollover in Palermo
Crews were called to a structure fire just before 2:30 pm.
Investigators working to find cause of fire in Kenduskeag

Latest News

Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race set for Saturday with lower than normal water and a new overall...
Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race set for Saturday with lower than normal water and a new overall winner
Bangor Muni is open for the season, ready for tournaments
Bangor Municipal Golf Course is open for the season
MPA spring sports season begins with countable games
MPA spring sports season begins with countable games
UMaine field hockey blanks Vermont to move to 3-0 in America East
Maine field hockey clinches playoff berth with upset of #16 Stanford