Millan draws interest but not drafted by WNBA teams, Saar completes transfer
Dor to finish college eligibility at MTSU
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WNBA draft held Thursday night. UMaine head coach Amy Vachon told us she was taking calls from a number of WNBA teams about star Blanca Millan ahead of the draft. Not to be on draft night for Millan. But there is little doubt Blanca will end up a pro somewhere. She may even find a WNBA team to workout for.
Former UMaine guard Dor Saar completed her transfer to Middle Tennessee State. She has one year of eligibility left.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.