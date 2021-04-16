Advertisement

Maine woman pleads guilty to theft of money orders

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A former United States Postal Service worker pleaded guilty in federal court to the theft of money orders.

Court documents say 37-year Mellony Hafford from Penobscot County stole money order forms while working for the postal service.

It happened between May 2016 and April 2018.

We’re told she faked the forms to hide other money orders she made out to herself.

Hafford faces up to five years and prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

