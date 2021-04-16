Maine officials worry April vacation travels will result in COVID case spike

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine officials are worried that April vacation travels will lead to spikes in the spread of coronavirus, particularly in the state’s schools.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew is reminding Mainers about current guidelines that are in place for testing and quarantine for out of state travel.

Visiting a state like Florida, for instance, calls for two weeks in quarantine upon your return.

Maine has also sent out rapid tests to school districts to use ahead of getting back into the classroom.

Educators have also been eligible for the vaccine for more than a month.

“We are hopeful that this time around things might not be as challenging as people return from vacation,” said Lambrew. “We’ve offered school districts these extra tests. We’re giving advice and support, and we are hopeful that we can roll out even more testing in May.”

While some school districts may choose to add remote learning after vacation, there will not be a statewide mandate suggesting it.

