Maine field hockey clinches playoff berth with upset of #16 Stanford

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DURHAM, NH (WABI) - UMaine field hockey beat previously undefeated and 16th ranked Stanford Thursday 3-2 in New Hampshire.

Old Town’s Brooke Sulinski scored in the game. Chloe Walton gets the big one late in the 4th quarter. The game winning goal with 1:41 to play. Maine improves to 6-1 in America East. The win qualifies the Black Bears for the 4-team America East tournament.

The Black Bears host UC Davis in their regular season finale on Sunday.

