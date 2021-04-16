Maine field hockey clinches playoff berth with upset of #16 Stanford
Black Bears deal Cardinal first loss
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DURHAM, NH (WABI) - UMaine field hockey beat previously undefeated and 16th ranked Stanford Thursday 3-2 in New Hampshire.
Old Town’s Brooke Sulinski scored in the game. Chloe Walton gets the big one late in the 4th quarter. The game winning goal with 1:41 to play. Maine improves to 6-1 in America East. The win qualifies the Black Bears for the 4-team America East tournament.
The Black Bears host UC Davis in their regular season finale on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.