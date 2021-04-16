Maine drug bust nets cocaine, 129 guns, $200K in cash, MDEA says

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - Maine drug agents seized cocaine, guns and $200,000 in cash as part of a two-month investigation in the Oxford Hills area.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said law enforcement on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a home in South Paris.

Officials said during the search, drug agents seized four guns, 199 grams of cocaine and $47,000 in suspected drug proceeds. The value of the cocaine is $11,000.

Drug agents then searched another home in Poland and seized items used to process and package cocaine, as well as $172,000 in cash. Officials said during a second search of the home, state police seized 125 guns.

MDEA officials said the owner of both homes, Richard Fitts, 60, of South Paris, was arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

He was taken to the Oxford County Jail where bail was set at $200,000. Fitts was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

