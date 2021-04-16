Advertisement

Last layer of ice melts on Moosehead Lake

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE Maine (WABI) - As of this morning some of the last signs of winter have officially melted away.

This picture was taken near Sandbar Island just south of Mount Kineo last night.

It was the last remaining ice on Moosehead Lake.

Despite Some snow in the forecast, we’re told as of 7 a.m., it was gone.

