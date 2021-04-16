Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race set for Saturday with lower than normal water and a new overall winner

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 54th Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is this Saturday. Registration is full. If you got in, make sure to pick up your packet by Friday.

After canceling last year’s race, it’s an exciting race week. Even modified by pandemic precautions.

“Produced five different waves for boats to go through. So we are starting earlier this year at 8 AM,” says Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race Director Debbie Gendreau, “So, we have a wave going at 8 AM, then will have a 20 to 25 minute break. Then another wave at 8:30, another wave at nine, 9:30, and 10... We only took half the amount of people.”

Masks are required at the start and finish, but not during the race

“They take it off as they’re getting on the stream,” says Gendreau, “They don’t have to worry about a mask until they finish.”

The water level is lower than most years.

“The second lowest that we’ve seen in 15 years. In 2012 what is the lowest as of right now,” says Gendreau, “We are finding people are calling war canoes actually reducing down to three, or two, person canoes because a war canoe of 10, with the water being so low, probably won’t get very far in the stream.”

One of the big changes this year, the Canadian border remains closed to the United States. An 11-year streak by the overall winner will come to an end.

“Trevor MacLean has been our winner for multiple years and he is not racing this year he cannot,” says Gendreau, “Someone else is winning the overall winner this year.”

People who want to watch the action should take precautions too.

“6 Mile Falls is a location this year we are preventing spectators to gather. It’s a place where there’s usually a couple of thousand people watching the race,” says Gendreau, “But there are plenty of other places along the stream that people can go.”

TV5 will also be livestreaming the race on our website on Saturday. If you would like to watch 6 Mile Falls live. We will have breaks due to the staggered starts. We also plan to run a condensed version next weekend with the breaks cutout.

