Advertisement

Human composting legislation considered in Delaware

The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but...
The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but also called “human composting.”(Source: AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have introduced a measure that would allow composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation.

The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but also called “human composting.”

The process involves putting a body into a large tank that also holds straw, wood chips or other natural materials for about 30 days.

The human remains and organic materials would mix with warm air and be periodically turned until the body is reduced to a soil-like material that can then be given to the dead person’s family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Tamarack Circle around 6:30 p.m.
3-year-old dead after being hit by car driven by 13-year-old in Gorham
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in state of Maine
588 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death in Maine
Troubling statistics from the Maine CDC today concerning the spread of the coronavirus in the...
Head of Maine CDC concerned over COVID-19 trends
Chris Ewing to reflects on his career.
Conversations with Chris: A look back at his career
Jason Lary, age 40, of St. Albans is at the Somerset County Jail.
St. Albans man charged with drug trafficking

Latest News

Hiking trails in Orono being prepped for spring.
Orono Land Trust working to prep hiking trails for spring
Vikings Robotics big winners lately
Veazie robotics teams big winners lately
Old Town Aubuchon welcomes two new cats.
Old Town Aubuchon has two new furry friends roaming the store
Raul Castro, first secretary of the Communist Party and former president, attends the VIII...
Raul Castro confirms he’s resigning, ending long era in Cuba
Parents and children are paying tribute to Daunte Wright, who was killed by a police officer in...
Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters