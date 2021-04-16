Advertisement

14th Street School faculty celebrate 2020 Penobscot Teacher of the Year

Kristy Dube teaches kindergarten at the Bangor school.
14th Street School in Bangor.
14th Street School in Bangor.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kristy Dube celebrated today her title as Penobscot County Teacher of the year.

She teaches kindergarten at Fourteenth Street School in Bangor.

Lee Auto provided lunch for all the staff Friday.

Principal Dan Chadbourne says all his teachers have been extremely resilient over the last year.

Dube says she loves learning along with her students every day.

“To be able to, like I said, be a voice for teachers in this county has been a wonderful experience. I love that aha moment when things just really click for kids. I can’t explain it,” said Dube.

Chadbourne and Dube say it’s an honor to be recognized for the work being done with their students.

