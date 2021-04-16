Advertisement

Former Tremont teacher convicted of sexual assault gets support from Maine’s highest court in efforts to get new trial

The High Court ruled in support of Benjamin Hodgdon in his argument for post conviction review.
Apr. 16, 2021
ELLSWORTH Maine (WABI) - A former teacher and coach at Tremont Consolidated School found guilty of sexually abusing a minor is getting the backing of the Maine Supreme Court in his efforts to get a new trial.

The High Court ruled in support of Benjamin Hodgdon in his argument for post conviction review.

In April 2014, Hodgdon was charged with multiple counts of gross sexual assault, among other charges.

All of the charges alleged acts occurred in 1999 and 2000.

He was convicted 2016.

During a hearing in November 2019, Hodgdon claimed evidence and witnesses were tampered with during the trial and accusations made during closing arguments were not true.

He also believes his attorney did poorly representing him.

The High Court agreed.

