Father and son arrested after incident on I-95 in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) -Police say a father and son were arrested Thursday night after a high-speed chase on I-95 in Pittsfield.

Police say two officers were hurt in the incident.

Police found a car in a ditch on I-95 in Pittsfield.

Authorities say 46-year-old Joseph Chambers was impaired.

His son, 25-year-old Devin Chambers, was his passenger.

Police say the older Joseph then led officers on a chase and tried to ram police cruisers.

They say the son got out of the vehicle and attacked two officers while they were trying to arrest his dad.

the officers were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Joseph Chambers is facing a list of charges including reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Devin Chambers is charged with assault on a police officer.

