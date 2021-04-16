Advertisement

Father and son arrested after incident on I-95 in Pittsfield

Police arrested Joseph Chambers and Devin Chambers on Thursday night.
Both Chambers were taken to the Somerset County Jail.
Both Chambers were taken to the Somerset County Jail.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) -Police say a father and son were arrested Thursday night after a high-speed chase on I-95 in Pittsfield.

Police say two officers were hurt in the incident.

Police found a car in a ditch on I-95 in Pittsfield.

Authorities say 46-year-old Joseph Chambers was impaired.

His son, 25-year-old Devin Chambers, was his passenger.

Police say the older Joseph then led officers on a chase and tried to ram police cruisers.

They say the son got out of the vehicle and attacked two officers while they were trying to arrest his dad.

the officers were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Joseph Chambers is facing a list of charges including reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Devin Chambers is charged with assault on a police officer.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Tamarack Circle around 6:30 p.m.
3-year-old dead after being hit by car driven by 13-year-old in Gorham
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in state of Maine
588 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death in Maine
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine according to CDC
5 new deaths, 574 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
We are not waiting around.
“We are not waiting around,” Maine officials on J&J pause
Troubling statistics from the Maine CDC today concerning the spread of the coronavirus in the...
Head of Maine CDC concerned over COVID-19 trends

Latest News

Moosehead Lake
Last layer of ice melts on Moosehead Lake
Maine officials are worried that April vacation travels will lead to spikes in the spread of...
Maine officials worry April vacation travels will result in COVID case spike
Maine drug agents seized cocaine, guns and $200,000 in cash as part of a two-month...
Maine drug bust nets cocaine, 129 guns, $200K in cash, MDEA says
Hiking trails in Orono being prepped for spring.
Orono Land Trust working to prep hiking trails for spring