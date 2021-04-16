Clinton man sentenced to four years for deadly 2020 Canaan crash

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Clinton man has been sentenced to four years in prison for a deadly crash that happened in Canaan in 2020.

44-year-old David Johnson pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated criminal OUI charges.

Police say he was driving on Hill Road when he ran off the road and slammed into a tree.

55-year-old Scott Miller of Clinton died.

Johnson and 58-year-old Robert Archer of Clinton were taken to a hospital.

Archer later died from his injuries.

We’re told Johnson will have to pay $2100 in fines and has lost his driver’s license for 10 years.

