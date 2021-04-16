Blustery & Cool, with Rain, Snow & Mix Tonight & Saturday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Low pressure still sitting off the coast of Massachusetts will slowly move north and east for the rest of the day and into Saturday. A blocking high to our northeast will delay the arrival of the precipitation but will also supply cold air to help transition rain showers into snow this evening. Rain showers should arrive in the Bangor area by mid-afternoon and locations to the north by this evening or very early Saturday. Winds will remain on the blustery side for the rest of Friday and into the first half of Saturday. Winds will be out of the east/northeast and will gust close to 30 mph with the strongest winds along the coast. This will drive wind chill values down this evening into early tomorrow morning. Once temperatures begin to fall this evening, rain showers will change over to snow. The Bangor area can still expect a slushy coating to upwards of 2″. Places in the Maine Mountains and higher elevations should still expect totals of around 3-6″ with some locations picking up higher amounts. Saturday will start off with snow and will change back over into rain before tapering off into the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will still be cooler mainly in the 40s. By Sunday, clouds will remain with a few breaks and highs will near the low 50s. Drier conditions and more sunshine by early next week before more rain showers arrive by midweek.

TONIGHT: Rain showers spreading north & east transitioning into snow as temperatures cool. Lows in the 20s & 30s.

SATURDAY MORNING: Snow showers mixing with rain showers. Winds out of the northeast gusting near 30 mph making it feel colder

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Rain showers will slowly taper off; clouds stick around, and highs will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Drier conditions, but still mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be slightly warmer in the 40s & 50s.

MONDAY: Sunshine returns & temperatures warm reaching into the upper 50s & some low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Warmest day of the extended with highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A return of the rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.