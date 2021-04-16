Advertisement

Jarvis excited to host tournaments again this summer
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Municipal Golf Course is open for the season. Pro. Rob Jarvis sold out of his season memberships this year. He says make sure you plan ahead to play, get a tee time early as many people are eager to hit the links. They are looking forward to a busy season and getting back to tournaments.

“On the golf course, we are going to be able to do a lot of things that we couldn’t,” says Bangor Muni Professional Rob Jarvis, “We have the Women’s Amateur here this summer, which is nice. I’m glad to see that we’re going to have some lifted restrictions for that. The Downeast Metro is back. The field is already filling up for that. So, there is a lot of excitement around events. People are just kind of ready to get back to normal golf.”

