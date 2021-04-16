Advertisement

Arizona dog survives fall off 200-foot cliff

By David Caltabiano
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWEY, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) – Simba’s happy place is in the car on the way to a campsite.

On Good Friday, the goldendoodle and his human parents went to Oak Creek Canyon.

Ruth and Wesley Wallace got out of the car to enjoy the view of the vista. Simba was out running with joy.

“Simba came from Ruth, full blast right up to me and jumped, and then cleared the rock wall and cleared all the cliff,” the dog’s owner Wesley Wallace said with a chuckle.

It’s easy to laugh about now, but at the time, Ruth Wallace thought Simba was gone.

“There’s nothing that you can do at that moment, just nothing really, just pray,” she said.

A search mission was launched before nightfall and Simba was found about 200 feet below.

The family used a hammock to bring the dog to safety.

“When my husband called me to say that (Simba) was alive, I couldn’t believe it at first, but it was just really just a miracle,” said Ruth Wallace.

After surgery in Phoenix, the four-year-old pup is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Tamarack Circle around 6:30 p.m.
3-year-old dead after being hit by car driven by 13-year-old in Gorham
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in state of Maine
588 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death in Maine
Troubling statistics from the Maine CDC today concerning the spread of the coronavirus in the...
Head of Maine CDC concerned over COVID-19 trends
Chris Ewing to reflects on his career.
Conversations with Chris: A look back at his career
Jason Lary, age 40, of St. Albans is at the Somerset County Jail.
St. Albans man charged with drug trafficking

Latest News

Actress Helen McCrory poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award...
‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52
CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday that ticket sales have been stronger in the last two weeks than at...
A $1.2 billion loss for Delta, but recovery is on the radar
A mom gives birth to so called "super twins." The babies were conceived three weeks apart.
Woman gets pregnant while already pregnant
President Joe Biden signs order to speed refugee admissions, but doesn’t lift former President...
Biden signs order to speed refugee admissions, but doesn’t lift Trump cap
The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Biden meets Japan’s leader to boost China-facing alliances