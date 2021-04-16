5 new deaths, 574 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine

Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine according to CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Just one day after the director of the Maine CDC sounded the warning about a rise on coronavirus cases, Maine again seeing numbers in the 500s as well as five new deaths.

574 newly recorded cases according to the state department. That also brings our average new case count to 447 in the last week.

Two people from Androscoggin County, one individual from Somerset, one from Kennebec and one from York County died with the virus. We do not know their ages or gender.

That brings the death toll in our state to 763.

There are now 56,525 cases of coronavirus in Maine since last March.

of those, 42,578 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

34 patients are in critical care. 13 are on ventilators.

Kennebec County showing 70 new cases, they are now above the five-thousand mark for overall cases.

Somerset County with 30 new cases, Franklin County showing 23 and Penobscot County adding 17.

Androscoggin County recording more than 200 new cases.

