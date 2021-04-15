“We are not waiting around,” Maine officials on J&J pause

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - We are not waiting around.

That from the head of the Maine CDC as use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine remains paused until at least next week.

The single-dose shot has been put on hold after the report of six cases of rare blood clots after it was administered.

During Thursday’s CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah pointed out that following the news on J&J, the state immediately pivoted to the use of the Moderna vaccine.

That’s what’s now on board the Mobile Vaccination Unit this week and next week.

“We are doing the same thing in other settings,” Shah said. “The commissioner and I spoke earlier about a clinic that’s happening in Bangor that’s for folks who are at high risk, that’s not stopping. Our public health nurses are continuing to work to vaccinate at risk groups and continue our work to vaccinate people in homebound settings, making sure we get them Moderna and not J and J. So, we are still charging ahead.”

Dr. Shah announced that Maine will receive more than 35,000 doses of vaccine next week.

Just over 21,000 doses of Pfizer and 15,400 Moderna.

