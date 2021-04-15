Advertisement

Unemployment claims dip slightly in Maine

Maine unemployment figures for week ending April 10th
Maine unemployment figures for week ending April 10th(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Claims for unemployment compensation have dipped slightly across the board in the state.

The Maine Department of Labor recorded roughly 2,050 initial claims for state jobless benefits the week ending April 10th.

Another 200 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Continued claims for state unemployment dropped to roughly 15,100. Another 13,200 weekly certifications were filed for PUA.

